Man accused of robbing woman Monday nabbed at Harris County Jail

A man accused of robbing a woman at a Victory Drive business Monday was taken into custody Friday at the Harris County Jail in Hamilton, Columbus police said.
Johnathan Sanders, 31, was picked up by the Fugitive Unit of the Columbus Police Department about 9 a.m. and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with one count each of battery and strong arm robbery of a woman at 5:46 a.m. Monday. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Tuesday on the charges.
Police said the charges stem from a report of a domestic dispute between the suspect and a woman at 2218 Victory Drive. A cell phone was reported missing, police said.
