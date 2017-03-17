Macon County among driver exam offices getting expanded hours

To better serve the state and make services more convenient for residents living in outlying areas, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is expanding hours of operation at nine of its Driver License Examining Offices.
Beginning Monday, the Driver License Division will offer 26 additional days of service to residents each month, said Secretary of Law Enforcement Stan Stabler. The changes are in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Limited funding forced the agency to reduce operating hours in 31 outlying Driver License Offices in October 2015. Operations were adjusted in November 2016 and services expanded in seven locations, including Troy, Livingston, Rockford and Butler.
For more information, a list of ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices and a list of online options are available at www.alrenewal.com. The website includes a Citizens Feedback form to share your thoughts on many online services.
Offices with expanded hours
The nine offices are in Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Perry and Wilcox counties. Depending on the size of town or city and demand, office hours vary from one day each week to three days each month.
• Tuskegee (Macon): 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday
• Union Springs (Bullock): 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. each Thursday
• Centreville (Bibb): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday
• Greenville (Butler): 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m. each Monday
• Eutaw (Greene): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday
• Greensboro (Hale): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Thursday
• Hayneville (Lowndes): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday
• Marion (Perry): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. each Tuesday
• Camden (Wilcox): 8 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. the first, second and third Tuesday
