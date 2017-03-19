Man charged with selling Ecstasy

Columbus police have arrested a 41-year old man and charged him with trafficking in Ecstasy.
According to a police report, Reginald Williams was observed selling the hallucinogen Saturday afternoon.
The arrest was made at 4:52 p.m.
The location was not given.
Police say Williams was in possession of 64.9 grams of Ecstasy.
According to the Muscogee County Jail, Williams was also charged with breaking the open container law, obstruction of a police officer, and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked.
Williams is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 8 a.m. Monday.
