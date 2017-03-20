Crime

March 20, 2017 11:42 AM

Man armed with 2 pistols ambushes Columbus couple at home, demands ride

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man armed with two Glock pistols ambushed a married couple at their Quincy Drive residence and demanded a ride, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.

They were able to escape the incident without injury, she confirmed.

An officer was called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday. The victims said they were in the backyard when a man dressed in all black jumped over their fence. He aimed two black Glocks at them and demanded that they give him a ride, according to police.

“They refused to comply and he ran away,” Phillips said.

The gunman has yet to be identified. A detailed description of him is unavailable at this time, Phillips said Monday morning.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

