Man armed with 2 pistols ambushes Columbus couple at home, demands ride

A man armed with two Glock pistols ambushed a married couple at their Quincy Drive residence and demanded a ride, Columbus Police Cpl. Kelly Phillips said.
They were able to escape the incident without injury, she confirmed.
An officer was called to the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday. The victims said they were in the backyard when a man dressed in all black jumped over their fence. He aimed two black Glocks at them and demanded that they give him a ride, according to police.
“They refused to comply and he ran away,” Phillips said.
The gunman has yet to be identified. A detailed description of him is unavailable at this time, Phillips said Monday morning.
