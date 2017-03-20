Columbus police investigate armed robbery attempt at Lucky Food Mart

A woman was targeted Sunday night in an attempted armed robbery at Columbus’ Lucky Food Mart, authorities said.
A Columbus police report indicates that she wasn’t injured during the incident, which happened at 2026 Floyd Road between 9 and 10:07 p.m. Sunday.
Two officers said they were called to Viking Street to speak with the victim about the armed robbery attempt, but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
No suspect descriptions were listed in the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
