Sheriff: Inmate recaptured minutes after escaping from Muscogee County Jail

A 24-year-old Muscogee County jail inmate was recaptured early Saturday after escaping from the Muscogee County Jail, Sheriff Donna Tompkins confirmed.
Justin Jacori Garrett, who was incarcerated Feb. 23 on a violation of probation charge, was taken into custody minutes after the 1:10 a.m. incident. He was charged with escape and placed back into the jail.
Tompkins said Garrett ran from the deputy escorting him and other trustees from the stockade to the kitchen for work detail. The Columbus Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol were among the agencies called to assist, but it was a sheriff’s deputy who took him into custody after foot chase.
“He was able to keep an eye on the inmate, and notify other officers over the radio,” Tompkins said. “The inmate was located a few minutes later at 13th Street and 10th Avenue.”
Saturday’s incident comes months after authorities said Michael Eugene Stafford, who was being held on two counts of probation, escaped from the Muscogee County Jail on July 19. Officials said he he also fled while being escorted from the stockade to the jail but remains on the loose.
Tompkins said the sheriff’s office held a staff meeting Monday morning where they discussed ways to prevent similar incidents.
“We will be trying to move trustees back inside the main building of the jail if we can work out a way to have the space inside,” Tompkins said. “That way we’re not doing the transferring of inmates back and forth to the stockade.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
