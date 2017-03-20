Columbus police: Woman holding infant struck with bricks during home invasion

A woman was in a Amber Drive home holding her 6-month-old child when two women entered the residence and beat her with bricks, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Charles Aaron Seay, the 19-year-old who allegedly left the scene with the women, pleaded not guilty to home invasion, aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on multiple charges.
Judge Julius Hunter ordered the case bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Canan Traywick said he was called around 2:46 p.m. March 9 to a dispute in the 1500 block of Amber Drive. On the scene, he spoke with the victim and her boyfriend.
She said she was at an Amber Drive residence with her boyfriend and Seay when her boyfriend received a text message. He told police someone messaged him from an unknown number stating that there was a woman at his cousin’s home claiming she was pregnant with his child.
Moments after he headed to his cousin’s residence, two women entered his house and attacked his girlfriend with two bricks. She was holding her 6-month-old child at the time, according to police.
During the incident, Seay allegedly grabbed the child from the woman’s hands and kept the infant on the porch until the attack was over. He reportedly left with the two women after the incident, Traywick told the court.
The boyfriend confirmed that no one was at his cousin’s home when he arrived. When he returned to his residence, his front door was damaged and the glass coffee table was broken.
His girlfriend’s face was swollen and her some of her hair had been pulled out, Traywick testified. It’s unclear whether she went to Columbus Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
“The only reason Mr. Seay was charged was because he aided in luring (the boyfriend) away from the scene, so the females could get to (the victim),” Traywick testified.
Authorities have yet to confirm whether anyone else has been arrested in connection with the home invasion.
