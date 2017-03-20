Crime

March 20, 2017 5:06 PM

Phenix City car chase ends with crash, arrest

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A car chase in Phenix City ended with a crash and arrest.

According to a police report, taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment was 21-year-old Kimberly Garrette. There was also an FTA warrant for Garrette.

It was Monday around 11:45 a.m. that officers of the Phenix City Police Department attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 80 westbound near 40th Avenue.

A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued.

The pursuit ended at U.S. Highway 80 West and Highway 51 when the suspect attempted to turn right on Highway 51 and crashed..

A passenger in the suspect vehicle fled on foot and escaped.

The case is under investigation and more charges are pending.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos