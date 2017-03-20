Phenix City car chase ends with crash, arrest

A car chase in Phenix City ended with a crash and arrest.
According to a police report, taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment was 21-year-old Kimberly Garrette. There was also an FTA warrant for Garrette.
It was Monday around 11:45 a.m. that officers of the Phenix City Police Department attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on U.S. Highway 80 westbound near 40th Avenue.
A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.
Officers pursued.
The pursuit ended at U.S. Highway 80 West and Highway 51 when the suspect attempted to turn right on Highway 51 and crashed..
A passenger in the suspect vehicle fled on foot and escaped.
The case is under investigation and more charges are pending.
