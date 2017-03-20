Columbus man arrested after pursuit by state troopers

John Andrew Smith of Columbus was arrested Saturday following a car chase which ended with a crash.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol, a 2005 Honda Accord driven by the 27-year-old Smith was observed traveling east in the westbound lanes of the J.R. Allen Parkway around 8:15 p.m. attempting to flee from a marked Alabama State Patrol vehicle that had its lights and siren activated.
Alabama State Patrol says Smith was eluding police because of outstanding felony warrants and the chase began in Lee County around 7 p.m.
A 1999 Toyota was traveling west in the left westbound lane on J.R. Allen Parkway. The front right of the Accord struck the front right of the Toyota.
The Accord continued east and struck the front of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with its front.
The Accord rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest in the left westbound lane of J.R. Allen Parkway, facing northwest.
The Sonata traveled east and struck the concrete bridge barrier with its right rear corner. The Sonata came to rest on the north shoulder of J.R. Allen Parkway, facing southwest.
Alabama State Patrol says one of its units was struck by Smith.
Smith, 27, of Columbus, was injured and transported to Midtown Medical Center.
Among his charges are reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle. His passenger, Logan Siebold, 21, of Phenix City, was injured and transported to Midtown Medical Center.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
The driver of the Sonata was injured and transported to Midtown Medical Center.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
