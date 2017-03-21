Judge continues hearing for 2 murder suspects in 5 Corner Lotto shooting

The preliminary hearing for the last two murder suspects arrested in the Nov. 6 Columbus shooting at 5 Corner Lotto was continued until next week.
Kimberly Huffman, 30, and Courtney Williams, 26, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning to face murder charges related to the incident. Judge Julius Hunter continued the case until 9 a.m. Monday after learning that neither of the suspects had an attorney present to represent them.
Huffman said she hired attorney Stacey Jackson to represent her, but he wasn’t in court Tuesday morning. Police confirmed that he was notified about the hearing.
Williams’ family said they are working on hiring an attorney for him.
Huffman of Columbus and Williams of Stewart County are one of five suspects charged with murder in the shooting at 5 Corner Lotto at 1231 Linwood Boulevard that killed 23-year-old Vastal Patel and wounded his 56-year-old father.
Williams of Stewart County faces additional charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault, armed robbery and criminal trespassing (family violence) and one count each of felony probation violation, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Huffman of Columbus also faces one count each of hindering apprehension of person and falsifying documents.
The other suspects were identified as 18-year-old Dominique Collins of Columbus, 18-year-old Jalontaye Cleveland and 17-year-old Joshua Tucker of Columbus. They pleaded not guilty to murder and aggravated assault charges in early February and March.
In previous hearings, Columbus Police Sgt. Anthony Locey said authorities were called to the shooting at the store on Nov. 6. They found Patel and his father suffering from gunshot wounds outside the store around 9:53 p.m.
Patel, who was employed at the store, and his father, who owns it, were transported to Midtown Medical Center. Patel was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. His father was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach and released after undergoing emergency surgery.
Locey said officials obtained a surveillance video that showed a SUV arriving on the scene from the 17th Street area and circling the building. Three black men wearing masks and gloves left the area where the SUV pulled onto the scene and headed to the side of the building near Linwood Boulevard.
Locey said they waited outside as the victims closed the business and locked the store. Two of the men were armed with handguns and one was on a cellphone when they approached the father and son, according to police.
One individual shot the father in the stomach through a gallon carton of milk he was holding. Patel then tried to unlock the doors and go back into the business, Locey said.
That’s when an armed suspect continued to fire several shots, striking him in the upper back as he was fleeing with the other suspects. Officials confirmed that only one weapon was fired, but they have yet to name the shooter.
Locey said Collins and Cleveland told authorities they were at the scene along with Tucker, who they said was armed at the time. Officials issued warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on an unrelated car theft charge on March 4.
Officials said Tucker initially denied any involvement in the homicide, but he later admitted that he was on the scene. He told police he owned the hoodie the shooter was wearing on surveillance video, but he wasn’t wearing it that night.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments