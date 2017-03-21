Columbus mother charged after leaving 8-year-old at Burger King, police say

A 29-year-old woman was arrested late Monday after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old daughter at the Burger King on Veterans Parkway, according to Columbus police.
Angela Williams, the mother, was charged with reckless conduct charge. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said Williams was at the Burger King at 7310 Veterans Parkway late Monday with 12 children and two adults. She left the restaurant at 10:03 p.m. without her 8-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report.
Police said she called the business at 11:28 p.m. asking about her daughter, but they had already been notified about the incident by that time. It was also reported to the Department of Family and Children Services.
She returned to Burger King at 11:50 p.m. was taken into custody.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
