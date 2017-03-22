Police: Columbus man arrested after stealing beers from Oates Avenue home

A Columbus man was sleeping on his couch Wednesday night when a stranger stole beer from his Oates Avenue home, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Elmer Fredrick Thomas, 61, of Columbus was arrested on the scene at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and charged with burglary. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officers were called to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Oates Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday. They spoke to the victim and his mother on the scene.
The victim’s mother said she saw an unfamiliar bald-headed white man with stubble on his face walking out of the residence with 12 bottles of beer in his arms. The 6-feet tall suspect was dressed in a black t-shirt and camouflaged pants, she noted.
He reportedly told the woman, “Your old man is in there passed out on the couch.”
She ran into the home and told her son, who left his front door open before falling asleep. He ran outside to confront the thief, who he said gave him seven of the beer bottles back and kept walking along 44th Street.
After speaking with neighbors, police found Thomas in a shed behind his Seventh Avenue home. Authorities said he matched the description of the suspect, and there were four cold bottles of beer sitting on the table next to the shed.
Thomas denied any involvement in the burglary, according to an arrest report.
