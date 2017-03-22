Driver dies in Opelika after SUV strikes tree

The driver of an SUV is died Tuesday in Opelika, Ala., after the vehicle ran off Veterans Parkway and crashed into a tree, the Opelika Police Department said.
The name of the driver was withheld until relatives are notified. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the victim dead of injuries sustained in the crash at 2:15 p.m. CDT at the scene.
Police were called to Veterans Parkway near Gabby Street at 2:05 p.m. to a crash with injuries. Police said a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Veterans Parkway at the time of the crash before it ran off the roadway. The driver was the lone occupant.
The crash remains under investigation by the the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit. Anyone with information should call at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
