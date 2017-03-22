Police: Gang activity suspected in attempted theft of SUV

The attempted theft of an SUV may have been gang related, Columbus police said after a Jordan High School student was arrested Tuesday.
Timothy Gore, 17, of Columbus was taken into custody about 4:30 p.m. and held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is charged with one count each of criminal attempted theft by taking of a motor vehicle and criminal gang activity. A Recorder's Court hearing is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.
Police said Gore's arrest stems from a investigation into the criminal attempted theft of a 2011 Toyota Tundra. Police were interviewing a second suspect, a juvenile, who admitted to the criminal attempted theft of the vehicle. Gore was identified as a suspect who conspired in the attempted theft of the SUV.
The age of the other suspect wasn’t available.
