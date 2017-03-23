Eufaula police release photos of suspect in Winn-Dixie shooting

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspect in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting at the Winn-Dixie in Eufaula, Alabama.
He was described as a black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black nylon basketball shorts with a white stripe on the leg and a black t-shirt.
The Eufaula Police Department also released images on its Facebook page Thursday showing the green four-door car that may be linked to the incident.
Authorities responded to the Winn-Dixie at 1055 South Eufaula Ave. around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after shots were fired in the parking lot. On the scene, they found a man wounded along with three vehicles that were also struck by gunfire.
The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released by Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said one person they located on the scene has been detained. That individual is currently being interviewed in relation to the shooting, the chief confirmed.
“Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and processing the collected evidence,” Watkins said Thursday afternoon in the Facebook post. “Charges will be pending based on the information we know at this time.”
