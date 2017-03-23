Crime

March 23, 2017

Police searching for man after shooting

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in Lanett, Ala. are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Wednesday.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Dervoski Morgan of Lanett.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 30th Street Southwest.

Officers found 48-year-old Kevin Morgan of Lanett inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported by Lanett EMS to Lanett High School where he was airlifted to a hospital.

He is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact Lanett police at 334-576-0914.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

