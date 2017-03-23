Police searching for man after shooting

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton Pause

1:27 National Puppy Day: Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

1:43 Dr. Tom Bernard talks about Tenebrae Service

1:13 Sneak Peek: Coca-Cola Space Science Center to celebrate public opening of new exhibit

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab

4:53 Retired Lt. Gen Carmen Cavezza is honored at the National Infantry Museum

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:56 CSU president Chris Markwood - Islands of Innovation at CSU