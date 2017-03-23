Police: Columbus woman bragged on Facebook about shooting at ex’s home

A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly messaged someone on Facebook bragging about shooting at her ex-boyfriend’s Oates Avenue home, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Raven Fabare McDowell, 23, pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct in relation to the incident that authorities said didn’t harm anyone. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $2,500 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities responded around 3:49 a.m. Jan. 12 to a shots fired call at a home in the 300 block of Liberty Ave. A woman stated that someone fired shots in front of her home, but no one was injured.
Authorities responded to the same home a week later after receiving another shots fired call. There were no injuries or damage to the home, but Hart said at least eight shell casings were found on the scene.
On Jan. 20, a woman who lived in the Liberty Avenue area said that she believed someone known as “Lil’ Chris” was the shooter.
“That determination was made through threats that were sent to her over the phone through social media,” Hart testified.
Authorities said McDowell, an ex-girlfriend of one of the Oates Avenue residents, sent a message on Facebook on Jan. 13 bragging about her involvement in the first shooting.
“We shoot this s--- up last night at 3 in the morning,” Hart said, quoting the message. “... He called the police. I might go back tonight.”
Police said there were also photos on her profile showing her and Peterson with handguns.
On Jan. 30, officers were called to the Oates home a third time after the residence was struck by multiple bullets. There were four adults and two 4-year-old children inside at the time, but no one was harmed. Four shell casings were located at the scene, Hart testified.
Peterson was arrested on March 3 near Elizabeth Canty Apartments on 20th Avenue. Six days later, he pleaded not guilty to six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless conduct, one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On March 16, Dowell was arrested at the Columbus Public Saftey Center. She was only charged with reckless conduct, because authorities said the home wasn’t struck during the shootings where she was reportedly involved.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
