Alleged 5150/Taliban gang member charged in Rosemont Drive armed robbery

One of three alleged gang members accused of robbing a man at a Rosemont Drive apartment appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Thursday morning to face charges.
Keonte Lamar Williams, one of three arrested in the April 2014 incident, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, participation in gang activity and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Hart said officers were called to the 1400 block of Ivan Avenue on April 9, 2014, to investigate an armed robbery.
The 25-year-old victim told police he was at 4333 Rosemont Drive when a group of men armed with guns robbed him at 12:10 a.m. They took his $500 iPhone, cash, and some of the clothing he was wearing at the time.
Police said the victim identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Tony Alton Palmer. He was arrested on April 22, 2014, and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and participation in criminal gang activity.
During an interview with police, Palmer allegedly said he was with the victim when the group of men approached them and brandished the weapons. He identified the gunmen by their street names, “Lil’ Ferrell” and “Black D.”
Police later identified “Lil Ferrell” as 24-year-old Williams and “Black D” as 20-year-old Quaterrious Dominique Powell. They were issued warrants for the same charges.
Powell was apprehended in Columbus at the corner of 14th Avenue and 25th Street on May, 12, 2014. Williams was arrested in Ohio at 9:30 p.m. Friday and extradited to Columbus.
Officials identified all three suspects as members of the “5150/Taliban” gang.
Attorney Jennifer Curry, who represented Williams, asked Hart if the charges against her client were based solely on Palmer naming him as a suspect. He responded, “That’s correct.”
Hart also noted that individuals on the street and on social media also linked Williams to the robbery.
Curry asked that the judge dismiss the charges against her client, who she said wasn’t involved in the incident.
“I don’t think the state or law enforcement have presented anything to support these charges against my client other than the extremely unreliable and self-serving statement from the only individual identified by the victim,” Curry told Judge Julius Hunter.
Hunter denied her motion, stating that there was enough probable cause to bound the case over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
