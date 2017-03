Lanett man charged with attempted murder

4:03 Former St. Francis doctor faces sexual assault charge Pause

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:33 The Tiger Marching Drumline practices for its RiverCenter Performance

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

1:16 Synovus employees deliver more than 250 pairs of shoes to SafeHouse Ministries