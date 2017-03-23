Lanett man charged with attempted murder

Police in Lanett, Ala. arrested 26-year-old Dervoski Morgan on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder.
According to a police report, the Lanett man was arrested at 5:15 p.m. EST.
Officers responded Wednesday to a shooting in the 2300 block of 30th Street Southwest.
There, they found 48-year-old Kevin Morgan of Lanett suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by Lanett EMS to Lanett High School and airlifted to a hospital.
He was listed in critical condition.
