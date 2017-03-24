Columbus man pleads not guilty in 32nd Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court in the Jan. 5 incident on 32nd Avenue where one man was killed and another was wounded.
William Washington of Columbus, who authorities said shot the surviving victim, faces an aggravated assault. No one has been charged in the death of Dominique Horton, who was gunned down during that same incident.
Washington was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $50,000 bond. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Donna Baker said authorities were called to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue around 4 p.m. Jan. 5 to investigate the shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Dominique Horton suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
Detectives said Horton and another individual who was shot multiple times during the incident were transported to the Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m. The other victim was treated and released, officials said.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight, and the incident escalated when a man pulled out a gun and fired shots into the group.
“Several individuals were apparently videotaping the fight on their cellphones when the shooting took place,” Slouchick said a news release in January.
Police said the suspect, a black man between 20 and 35 years old, fled in a large, dark SUV. He is about 5-foot-10 and weighs between 170 and 215 pounds, according to the release.
When asked if police determined there was more than one shooter, Columbus Police Capt. Gordon Griswould declined to elaborate further on the case.
Anyone who has information about the incident or any video of the shooting is encouraged to contact Baker at 706-225-4047 or email her at DBaker@columbusga.org.
Horton’s death is the first Columbus homicide of 2017. Less than two weeks later, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments near Woodruff Farm Road.
Authorities believe the apartment shooting was in retaliation for Horton’s death, but they confirmed that Nelson wasn’t involved in the Jan. 5 incident. Officials said it was a case of mistaken identity.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments