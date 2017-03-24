Sheriff: Man arrested trying to kidnap woman at Meriwether County home

A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly trying to kidnap a woman at her home in Pine Mountain, Ga., according to a news release from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Anthony Bray, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt kidnapping, criminal attempt home invasion and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. He is being held without bond in the Meriwether County Jail.
Officials were called around 9:30 p.m. March 10 to a Pine Mountain, Ga. residence in the 100 block of Hubert Russell Road. The victim told authorities someone attempted to kidnap her.
She said she was on her front porch attempting to unlock her door when a black man whose face was covered came up behind her brandishing a knife. He demanded that she open the door and let him inside, she reported.
“The victim refused to open the door and a struggle ensued,” Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said the release. “The suspect attempted to force the victim inside the residence. The victim fought off the attacker at which time the suspect fell off of the porch.”
The suspect fled on foot and headed north on Hubert Russel Road.
“Our personnel then set up a perimeter and began canvassing the area along with getting our tracking K-9 to the location,” Smith said. “Items of evidential value were located at the scene by our investigative division. Through the course of our investigation that preceded into the next day, our investigators were able to locate additional leads through the victim as well as the area canvass.”
Officials were in the process of obtaining a search warrant when a resident in the area contacted one of the deputies requesting assistance. That individual reported that a family member had physically harmed himself with knife.
“Our deputy went to the residence and provided assistance by applying pressure to the wound of the injured subject until Meriwether County EMS arrived on the scene,” Smith said. “The subject was transported to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus to received medical treatment for a self-inflicted injury.”
Later identified as Bray, the man who harmed himself was arrested in connection with the kidnap attempt on Hubert Russell Road.
“The victim in this matter is to be commended for her bravery as she made a personal decision that fighting back was in the best interest for her safety,” Smith said. “She also provided our personnel with intricate details that assisted us in recovering evidence and making this arrest.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
