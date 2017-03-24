Winn-Dixie issues statement about store shooting in Eufaula

A Winn-Dixie representative has responded to Wednesday afternoon’s shooting outside of its Eufaula store.
“We are taking this matter very seriously as the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority,” said Drew Elkins, Winn-Dixie’s regional vice president. “We are working closely with the City of Eufaula Police Department in their ongoing investigation and thank them for their efforts and quick response.”
Eufaula police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting that happened in the parking lot around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, leaving one man wounded and three vehicles damaged at 1055 South Eufaula Ave.
The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was released by Thursday afternoon.
The Eufaula Police Department also released images on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon showing the suspect and a green four-door car that may also be linked to the incident.
The suspect was described as a black man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black nylon basketball shorts with a white stripe on the leg and a black T-shirt, officials said.
Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said Thursday afternoon that they had one individual in custody who is being questioned about the incident.
“Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting and processing the collected evidence,” Watkins said Thursday afternoon in the Facebook post. “Charges will be pending based on the information we know at this time.”
Anyone with any information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Eufaula Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
