Sheriff Donna Tompkins swears in her first class of deputies

The first woman to be elected sheriff in Muscogee County swore in her first class of deputies Friday afternoon at the Regional Law Enforcement Training Center on Macon Road.
Jeffrey Schwing, Gerald Johnson, Victor McAllister, Bayse Bourne and Iesha Johnson-Myles were sworn in during the ceremony. They graduated from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center’s basic law class, which prepares them for their new positions.
“We’re very glad for today and glad to have them all on board,” said Sheriff Donna Tompkins, who took office in early January. “We’re always looking for great people to be a part of our sheriff’s office. We now have high exceptions for them, and high hopes for each of them.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
