Man accused of killing PTSD service dog Whiz gets bond

The man accused of killing a 4-year-old service dog named Whiz and hiding the carcass has been granted bonds in the case.
Indicted for aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of tampering with evidence, Jimmy Lee Gonzales also faces charges of theft, obstructing police and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to children.
Acting Thursday on a motion from defense attorney Stacey Jackson, Judge Bobby Peters set Gonzales’ bonds at $5,000 each on the theft and child cruelty counts, $2,500 each on tampering with evidence and cruelty to animals, and $250 for obstruction, bringing the total to $22,750.
Gonzales remained in the Muscogee County Jail on Friday afternoon. If released, he is to have no contact with his former co-defendant Kimberly Jordan, according to his bond conditions.
Prosecutors have decided not to prosecute Jordan, 24, who is cooperating with them.
Investigators have recovered the dog’s remains, though they have not disclosed when or where. Senior District Attorney Don Kelly, who substituted for another prosecutor during the bond hearing, said he did not know those details. Jackson said that information is not in any of the evidence he’s seen so far.
Whiz, a $4,500 white and brindle pit bull, was the post-traumatic stress disorder service dog for Robert Gaines, 31, who said he owned Whiz’s parents and had the dog since its birth. Gaines was living in Florida when he had to evacuate to avoid a coming storm.
He was passing through Columbus on Sept. 4, 2016, with Whiz and two other dogs when he stopped at a friend’s home, where he left Whiz overnight, intending to pick the dog up the next morning. Gonzales was at the friend’s home, Gaines said.
Gaines traveled to Atlanta before Gonzales called him and said Whiz got into a fight with other dogs and ran away. Gonzales rode the streets with Gaines looking for the dog when Gaines returned, Gaines said.
Police issued a public alert for the missing dog. Investigators later said cameras recorded Gonzales and Jordan leaving a Winifred Lane residence with Whiz. The two also were accused of leaving two children, ages 6 and 10, in the home alone for hours. Gonzales and Jordan initially were charged with theft, obstruction and child cruelty.
Gonzales’ indictment says he fatally shot the dog before hiding both the dog’s remains and a pair of boots police consider evidence in the case. Before Thursday’s hearing, Gonzales had been held without bond on the animal cruelty and evidence-tampering charges.
