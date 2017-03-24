3 robbery suspects are off to prison, one for shooting at Phenix City police

Two of three suspects in a 2013 Columbus armed robbery are off to prison in Georgia while the third serves time in Alabama for shooting at Phenix City police and a Russell County district attorney’s investigator.
Dqwanzeo Qvandiada Pollard pleaded guilty this week in the June 24, 2013, armed robbery of the Papa John’s Pizza at 3949 Victory Drive, where witnesses said three men with pistols came into the business at 7:15 p.m. and ordered six workers and a customer to get down on the floor.
They got keys to the restaurant’s safe, took cash from it and the register’s cash drawer, and ran north toward Lambert Drive, police said.
Assistant District Attorney Pete Temesgen said the three ran to a nearby car belonging to Pollard’s cousin. That’s where Pollard’s codefendant Calixto Forpunaco Ibarguen decided police too easily could identify them if they stayed together, because officers would be looking for three black men wearing all black, Temesgen said.
So Ibarguen there discarded his black shirt and hat, and left on foot, Temesgen said. That way the three suspects weren’t traveling together, but Ibarguen left DNA evidence on the clothing he dropped on the street, the prosecutor said.
Police soon captured Ibarguen and Pollard, but a third suspect, Robert Lorenzo Anderson, remained on the loose.
About 4:20 p.m. July 25, 2013, Phenix City police called to a report of shots fired at the Riverview Apartments complex on Fourth Avenue saw a man come out a window and run. When they started chasing him, he shot at them.
As the foot chase continued toward Trinity United Methodist Church at 1600 Fifth Ave., the officers started shooting back.
The district attorney’s investigator was leaving the nearby Russell County Judicial Center at 501 14th St. when the fleeing gunman saw the investigator’s car and shot at it. Both the investigator and the pursuing police shot back, hitting the suspect in the leg.
The gunman later identified as Anderson was treated for his wound at The Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. No one else was injured.
Now Anderson is serving considerably more time than his cohorts in the Papa John’s robbery.
Pollard pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 to serve and the rest on probation. Ibarguen earlier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years with 12 to serve.
According to Russell County prosecutors, Anderson was convicted in the Phenix City shooting in April 2014, and sentenced to 35 years in prison the following May. His conviction was upheld on appeal in July 2015.
