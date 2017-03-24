Police: Woman hid in SUV as 5150/Taliban gang member tried to steal her car

A woman hid in her vehicle for about an hour to catch two teens trying to steal her vehicle, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Timothy Gore, 17, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of criminal attempted theft by taking of a motor vehicle and criminal gang activity. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police said they were called around 8:32 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of 27th Street and Beacon Avenue, where a couple of young men were seen trying to steal a SUV.
A woman told the responding officer she noticed a teen she didn’t know walking around her vehicle. She heard the “locking mechanism” in her vehicle activate and saw her lights turn on, the testifying officer said.
He fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.
The woman hid in her vehicle at 11 a.m. and waited for the suspect to return. An hour later, a “husky” person who appeared to be between 15 and 17 years old approached her vehicle wearing a black hoodie, red sweatpants and white shoes. A second individual then tried to open the door to her SUV, according to police.
“At that time, (the victim) revealed herself and stated, ‘Give me my keys back,’ ” the testifying officer said. “At that time, (the juvenile) threw her keys, and both individuals began to flee on foot.”
Authorities took a juvenile into custody. During an interview, he allegedly admitted to committing the crime with Gore and was charged with attempted auto theft.
Police said the suspect gave the street name of a man who met him at an apartment complex with the keys to the SUV. Identified as Gore, the man told the younger suspect he received the keys from another individual.
During the interview, the younger suspect said they both tried to steal the SUV, but they fled on foot once they saw the woman in her vehicle.
After reviewing a photo lineup, the victim positively identified Gore as a suspect in the case. He was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The testifying officer said Gore is affiliated with the “5150/Taliban” gang.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments