Man accused of beating girlfriend ordered held on $15,000 bond

A Columbus man accused of beating his girlfriend and not allowing her to leave the apartment pleaded not guilty to a series of charges Friday in Recorder’s Court.
Eric Dunn, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday, 10 months after the May 15 incident at Boxwood Place. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and obstruction of a 911 call. Judge Mary Buckner rejected his girlfriend’s request to drop the charges and bound the charges over to Muscogee Superior Court on bonds totaling $15,250.
Police were called to the home by a neighbor who heard the woman screaming for help about 7 p.m. The girlfriend told police that she and Dunn were arguing over rent money before she was pushed onto the bed. She attempted to call 911 but Dunn snatched the phone and struck her.
The woman told police she was choked until she blacked out. When she awoke, the woman said she was dragged off the bed and made a run to the bathroom. She locked herself inside but her attacker kicked down the door.
She yelled out of the window for help. Dunn fled from the scene.
In court, the girlfriend said the couple were arguing over a Facebook post. She asked Buckner to drop the charges but the judge rejected the request because she and the suspect lived together. She said the case would be pursued as family violence, the state law to protect victims of domestic violence.
The woman then claimed the two weren’t living together at the time of the assault but Buckner told the woman that she was excused.
