Two men charged after gunshots fired at mobile home park

Two men were taken into custody early Saturday after a series of gunshots were fired at Mike’s Mobile Home Park, 3150 Plateau Drive, Columbus police said.
Rodrigo Bermudez, 20, and Marcos Lopez-Barrantez, 33, both of Columbus, were taken into custody near Lot 146 about 12:40 a.m. Both were charged with discharging a firearm in the city , taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond, officials said.
Police said both of the suspects were arrested on discharging a firearm in the city and causing a disturbance with several residents living in the mobile home park. Patrol officers were in the area before they responded to a call about gunshots.
Police seized a semi-automatic pistol at the scene of the shooting.
No one was injured from gunfire in the area.
