Crime

March 25, 2017 12:33 PM

Two men charged after gunshots fired at mobile home park

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

Two men were taken into custody early Saturday after a series of gunshots were fired at Mike’s Mobile Home Park, 3150 Plateau Drive, Columbus police said.

Rodrigo Bermudez, 20, and Marcos Lopez-Barrantez, 33, both of Columbus, were taken into custody near Lot 146 about 12:40 a.m. Both were charged with discharging a firearm in the city , taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond, officials said.

Police said both of the suspects were arrested on discharging a firearm in the city and causing a disturbance with several residents living in the mobile home park. Patrol officers were in the area before they responded to a call about gunshots.

Police seized a semi-automatic pistol at the scene of the shooting.

No one was injured from gunfire in the area.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos