Amber Alert issued for missing infant boy from Gordo, Ala.

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Gordo Alabama Police Department for an 11-month-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.
In issuing the Child Abduction Emergency, authorities are trying to locate Christian Clay Perkins who was last seen Saturday in the city of Gordo in Pickens County. Gordo is located in west Alabama.
The infant allegedly was abducted by Blake Perkins and Tandra Goff. Perkins was described as a white male and 19-years- old. Goff was described as white and 18-years-old. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 119 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
The couple may be traveling in a faded black Honda. Anyone with information on the missing child should contact the Gordo Police Department at 205-367-9804 or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 1-800-228-7688; or call 911.
