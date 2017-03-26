Crime

March 26, 2017 11:00 AM

2 found shot to death in Opelika

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in Opelika, Ala. are investigating a situation in which two people died from gunshot wounds.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. CST Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of Toomer Court in response to shots fired.

Officers found two gunshot victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead later at East Alabama Medical Center.

No indentification of the victims has been given.

Anyone with information should contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos