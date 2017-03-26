2 found shot to death in Opelika

Police in Opelika, Ala. are investigating a situation in which two people died from gunshot wounds.
At approximately 9:10 p.m. CST Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of Toomer Court in response to shots fired.
Officers found two gunshot victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead later at East Alabama Medical Center.
No indentification of the victims has been given.
Anyone with information should contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
