Woman robbed after deal for cell phone goes bad

A woman told police in LaGrange, Ga, she was robbed after a a deal for a cell phone went bad.
According to a police report, officers responded at 7:35 p.m. to a call about a robbery.
A woman said she had met two black male juveniles in the parking lot near the intersection of Bull Street and Broome Street to exchange money for a cell phone.
She told officers that after a disagreement, one of the males reached inside her vehicle and snatched money from her hand.
The case is still under investigation.
