Crime

March 26, 2017 11:13 AM

Woman robbed after deal for cell phone goes bad

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A woman told police in LaGrange, Ga, she was robbed after a a deal for a cell phone went bad.

According to a police report, officers responded at 7:35 p.m. to a call about a robbery.

A woman said she had met two black male juveniles in the parking lot near the intersection of Bull Street and Broome Street to exchange money for a cell phone.

She told officers that after a disagreement, one of the males reached inside her vehicle and snatched money from her hand.

The case is still under investigation.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos