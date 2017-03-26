Victims identified in double homicide

Police in Opelika, Ala. are investigating a double homicide.
According a report from Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, it was around 9:14 p.m. CST Saturday that police received a 911 call about shots being fired.
Police, Opelika Fire and Rescue, and East Alabama Medical Center EMS arrived on the scene in the 400 block of Toomer Court.
Officers discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Sedric Darrell Lewis, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Derris Terrel Harris, 31, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance and died shortly after arriving.
Lewis listed an Opelika address and Harris listed a LaFayette, Ala. address.
Details are unclear as to what led to the shootings.
No other detaials are available at this time.
Both bodies have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala. for a postmortem examination.
Anyone with information should call 334-705-5220.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
