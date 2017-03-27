Police: Murder suspect linked to trailer incident where 45 shots were fired

One of the five murder suspects in the 5 Corner Lotto shooting has been charged in other Columbus crimes, including a shooting where 45 shots were fired into a mobile home.
Courtney Williams pleaded not guilty Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court to all charges related to three incidents authorities said he committed in addition to the 5 Corner Lotto shooting at 1231 Linwood Blvd.
Columbus police said Williams was involved in a Jan. 3, 2016, shooting at the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park at 3150 Plateau Drive. Three people were in the residence when bullets were fired into the home, striking a woman and a 14-year-old girl in the ribs.
Authorities said a bullet punctured the teen’s lung, causing permanent damage.
“The doctors stated that she will not have 100 percent use of that lung for the rest of her life,” a detective testified.
One of the victim said the front door was partially opened during the shooting. She said she noticed Williams and another man run into a blue Mitsubishi and leave.
In that case, Williams faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“How can a witness say that they see me from inside the house running back to a car?” Williams asked the detective.
Before police could respond, Judge Julius Hunter told the defendant he would have an opportunity to question the witness’ credibility in front of a jury if the case goes to trial.
Columbus Police Cpl. Donna Baker said Williams and Kimberly Huffman were involved in an armed robbery at a Buena Vista Road grocery store. Authorities said they were dating at the time of the May 5 incident, but they have yet to clarify their current relationship status.
Officials said Huffman drove to the business store with Williams and 21-year-old Demarkus Riley in her vehicle. She allegedly entered the business moments before Riley entered with gun. Williams remained in vehicle, Baker said.
Police said Riley pointed a weapon at Huffman and then aimed it at the clerk. Huffman calmly exited the store and fled with Williams, authorities said.
Huffman was arrested in May on armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges related to the incident. During an interview with police, she allegedly told authorities Williams was involved.
“She finally admitted that she was involved, knew what was going on and implicated her boyfriend Courtney Williams as the suspect who committed the crime,” Officer Michael Lincoln in a May 10 hearing where Huffman faced charges in the case.
Williams pleaded not guilty during Monday’s hearing to the same charges in addition to possession of a firearm the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officials said they have linked Huffman and Williams to other robberies, but those cases remain under investigation.
Police said Williams was being interviewed by police about the Nov. 6 homicide at 5 Corner Lotto when he committed another crime. Officials said he threatened Anthony Locey and admitted to stalking him.
“He became very descriptive in talking about his family, describing his family, describing his residence and going as far as describing the animals that he has,” Deaton testified. “He even described the path in which he and his family would walk in the afternoons after work and his clothing.”
Deaton said he threatened Locey knowing that his comments would be repeated to Locey, the lead investigator in the homicide case that also led to the murder charges against Dominique Collins, 18, Jalontaye Cleveland, 18, and Joshua Tucker, 17.
“He goes on to say during this particular interview that he would ride by. He would see them. He would stop and watch them and he could, ‘Get them anytime I wanted to,’” Deaton testified.
In that case, he was charged with terroristic threats and influencing a witness. He also faces two counts of criminal trespassing related to another incident, but Judge Julius Hunter said those charges will be heard in a separate hearing.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments