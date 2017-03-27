People being warned about deputy scam

People are being warned about a scam involving telephone calls from someone claiming to be a deputy with the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office in Opelika, Ala.
According to a Facebook item, the person claims to a a deputy named James Marshall. He tells people that they either missed jury duty or have an unpaid traffic ticket that will result in arrest unless the monies are paid immediately.
He instructs the person to obtain a cash card and then call him back with the access numbers to the card, usually in the amount of $500.
People are advised to not cooperate with this individual and hang up.
The sheriff’s office and the Lee County Judicial System never solicit payment through a telephone call.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments