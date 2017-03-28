Columbus police: Armed robbery suspect stole food from delivery driver

A group of young men lured a China Star food delivery driver into an armed robbery on 12th Street, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Michael William Bush Jr., who authorities identified as the gunman in the September incident, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities were called to the Wendy’s restaurant on Wynnton Road around 10:20 p.m. Sept. 28 to investigate an armed robbery.
A China Star employee said he was instructed to deliver food to an apartment in the 1600 block of 12th Street. When he arrived, he realized that the apartment unit he was told to deliver to didn’t exist. He was headed back to the vehicle to retrieve his phone when three or four individuals wearing dark hoodies approached him.
“One of the individuals pointed a handgun,” testified Hart, who confirmed that only one suspect was armed. “At which time, he was robbed at gunpoint of both the food and money he had on his person.”
Someone called the employee there, so they could rob him, Hart confirmed.
In November 2016, burglary investigators came in contact with a juvenile who gave them information about the armed robbery. He said 20-year-old Bush, a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Jaie Hawkins told him they committed the crime.
Authorities said Hawkins was being held in the jail on another crime when officials charged him with armed robbery in the case on Nov. 7. He admitted to his involvement and told detectives that Bush was the one armed on the scene.
Police learned that Bush was also incarcerated on another crime.
He was arrested on Sept. 30 in a Circle K armed robbery at 2102 Wynnton Road, where he allegedly stole less than $16. He was in possession of a gun when officials found him on the scene, authorities testified.
Police said that same weapon was used in the 12th Street incident. Bush and the teen were apprehended on March 16 in connection with that crime.
The 16-year-old was charged with armed robbery under Senate Bill 440, which allows authorities to charge juveniles as adults if accused of one of the seven “deadly sins.” Hunter continued his hearing indefinitely, but he didn’t give a reason.
Attorney Mark Shelnutt, who represented Bush, said detectives have a “pretty week case” against his client.
“If you absolutely no evidence tying someone to something other than the word of another person who admits being involved in a crime, that’s might shaky evidence.”
