Teen charged in rape at Lakebottom Park

A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a rape reported at Lakebottom Park, Columbus Police Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick confirmed.
Domingo Puckett was apprehended at 10:28 a.m. and charged with rape in the March 19 incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
An officer was called to the Columbus Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. March 19 to speak with the woman about the rape. She stated that it occurred at Lakebottom park between 5 and 5:30 p.m.
Authorities have yet to release further details concerning the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
