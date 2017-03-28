Vehicle chase ends in Columbus with two accused of meth possession

A man and a woman were taken into custody Tuesday after a SUV fled from authorities in Ladonia, Ala., and a brief standoff ensued at a house on Morris Avenue in north Columbus, the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office said.
The suspects were identified as John Colburn and Terry Simmons. Both face one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of pills under the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and possession of drug related objects. Colburn, the driver, also faces traffic charges from the chase in Phenix City, said Maj. Joe McCrea, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Colburn and Simmons initially will be held in the Muscogee County Jail but may be extradited later to face charges in Russell County.
McCrea said Russell County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a Ford Explorer for a stop sign violation before the vehicle took off and refused to stop for authorities. Deputies pursued the vehicle across the state line until it stopped at a house in the 5000 block of Morris Avenue.
“They didn’t feel it was necessary to try to force him to stop,” McCrea said. “Once they crossed into Columbus, they asked for support.”
The Special Response Team of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was training at the time and responded quickly. “We were able to get the subject to come out of the house,” McCrea said.
After Colburn came out of the house without incident, McCrea said the suspect agreed to authorities searching the house. A drug sniffing dog was released at the back door of the house but it’s unknown whether the dog was used to locate the illegal drugs. Narcotics were found in a box in the attic, McCrea said.
Authorities didn’t want to make an assumption on whether the drugs were in the vehicle at the time of the attempted traffic stop in Ladonia.
“I do know what was found was in the attic,” McCrea said.
The meth seized in the attic weighed about an eighth of an once. No count was available on the number of pills recovered. The Explorer was also seized from the driveway.
