Police: Man covered 16-year-old girl’s mouth during rape at Lakebottom Park

A Columbus man alledgely pulled a 16-year-old into the men’s bathroom at Lakebottom Park and raped her in the stall, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Domingo Puckett, 19, pleaded not guilty to rape. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail, and the case was bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jack Wills said an officer was called to the Midtown Medical Center around 8 p.m. March 19 to speak with the 16-year-old who reported being raped at the park at 1505 Cherokee Ave.
She told police she had been texting Puckett, who she described an acquaintance, and chatting with him on Facebook. They met on 12th Avenue and walked to Lakebottom Park together, she reported.
Wills said Puckett went to the men’s restroom near the sports complex and made a comment to the teen. When she walked near the door of the bathroom, the defendant allegedly pulled her inside and forced her into a stall.
Police said he was raping her in the stall when someone walked into the restroom.
“During that time period, the defendant placed his hand over her mouth where she could not call out for help,” Wills testified. “When that individual could not see them in the stall and could not hear them, he took care of his business and left.
After the incident, they left the bathroom in two different directions.
“She stated he called out to her, and she turned and looked at him,” Wills told the court. “He placed his finger over his mouth as if to tell her to be quiet about it.”
A rape warrant was issued for Puckett, who turned himself into authorities at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the detective’s testimony, Puckett told police that he went into the restroom and the 16-year-old “initiated the entire act.” A forensic medical examination confirmed that she was raped, Wills said.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
