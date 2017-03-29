Police: Man covered 16-year-old girl’s mouth during rape at Lakebottom Park

1:41 Police chase ends at residence on Morris Ave. Pause

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery

2:21 Smoking ban advocate speaks out

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk