Two men charged with murder in Columbus shooting on 32nd Avenue

Columbus police have arrested two murder suspects in the 32nd Avenue shooting that killed 22-year-old Dominique Horton, Lt. Greg Touchberry said Wednesday afternoon.
Dondre Tyre Hill, 26, faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. William Bernard Washington, 21, faces the same charges in addition to aggravated assault.
They were transported to Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Authorities plan to request that it be continued until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Washington and 9 a.m. Wednesday for Hill.
Columbus police said they were called to the 300 block of 32nd Avenue around 4 p.m. Jan. 5 to investigate the shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Horton and Hill suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
They were transported to the Midtown Medical Center for treatment. Horton was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:09 p.m. Hill was treated and released, officials said.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said a large group of people met on 32nd Avenue to watch two female juveniles fight, and the incident escalated when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the group.
“Several individuals were apparently videotaping the fight on their cellphones when the shooting took place,” Slouchick said in a news release in January.
In the release, police only mentioned one suspect, who they described as a black man between 20 and 35 years old. He fled the scene in a large, dark SUV, officials noted.
Further into the investiagtion, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Washington in relation to the shooting of Hill. He turned himself in to authorities at 5 p.m. Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge two days later in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Hill was apprehended on Wednesday and charge in the case. Additional charges were also filed against Washington.
Horton’s death is the first Columbus homicide of 2017. Less than two weeks later, 17-year-old Destiny Nelson was shot and killed at Bull Creek Apartments near Woodruff Farm Road.
Slouchick said Nelson may have been killed in retaliation for Horton’ death, but he confirmed that she was not involved in the 32nd Avenue incident.
Police are asking anyone that knows anything about this incident or who might have any video of this shooting to please contact Cpl. Donna Baker of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4047 or DBaker@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments