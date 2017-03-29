Man charged with heroin possession during Metro Narcotics Task Force probe

A Columbus man was charged Tuesday with possession of heroin with intent to distribute during an investigation by the Metro Narcotics Task Force in the 3600 block of 17th Avenue.
Johnathan Robert Baggett also was charged with use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance near a school, escape and possession of drug related objects. Baggett, 24, is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The task force was conducting an investigation about 4:20 p.m. when Baggett was found in possession of a black digital scale, four bags of heroin, 4.5 grams of marijuana and five Suboxone pads, a prescription medicine that is used to treat adults who are addicted to opioids. The total drugs had a street value of $440.
After he was taken into custody, Baggett attempted to escape from the office before he was discovered and returned inside the building.
