Columbus police: Murder suspect, victim in 32nd Avenue shooting are brothers

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

1:49 Columbus one of eight sites in the world to conduct TIGER Study.

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

2:56 Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue