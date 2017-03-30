Police: Man peeped into woman’s Milgen Road apartment about six times

Tuesday afternoon was not the first time 52-year-old Bernell Harrell has been accused of peeping into a woman’s window at Stratford Lane Apartments, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Harrell, who authorities said looked into her window about five times prior, pleaded not guilty to peeping tom Thursday morning. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $2,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Danielle Danforth said she was called to Stratford Lane Apartments at 5780 Milgen Road #500 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. A tenant reported seeing a black man, who was dressed in a black shirt and pants, stand behind a tree and look into her window.
The victim said that same man has looked into her window five or six times before. She confronted him about the incident and reported it to the apartment manager, Danforth testified.
“(The victim) also stated that she asked the male to stop, and the male always tells her he’s a DEA agent with the apartment complex’s security office,” testified Danforth, who confirmed that the defendant is not employed at Stratford Lane Apartments.
Police said they identified Harrell as the suspect. He was taken into custody on the scene about 15 minutes after officials arrived.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
