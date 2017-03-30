Phone call led to suspect possessing heroin near elementary school

A phone call led to Johnathan Baggett’s arrest Tuesday on possession of heroin with intent to distribute near Johnson Elementary School in Columbus, a Metro Narcotics Task Force agent testified Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Baggett, 24, pleaded not guilty to the heroin charge and one count each of possessing opium, marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing a controlled substance near or within 1,000 feet of a school, using a communication facility during the commission of a crime, escape and possessing drug-related narcotics equipment. Judge Mary Buckner set bonds totaling $20,500 and bound all the charges over to Superior Court.
Agent Ivan Rome told the court that Baggett’s phone number was obtained by an agent, and he was contacted about attempting to buy some heroin near his home at a church in the 3600 block of 17th Avenue. He was taken into custody about 2 p.m. after meeting the agent.
The church parking lot is near Johnson Elementary School. After he was in custody, Baggett allowed police to search his home. Agents seized four bags of heroin, 4.5 grams of high-quality marijuana and five Suboxone pads used to treat adults addicted to opioids. The total drugs had a street value of $440. Agents also seized $400 from Baggett.
At the task force office, Baggett asked to use the restroom. Instead of using the restroom, Rome said he fled from the government building where he was interviewed by agents. He was taken into custody after a brief chase, prompting agents to add a misdemeanor escape charge.
Baggett was represented by public defender Robin King but didn’t testify.
Comments