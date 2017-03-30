Phone call led to suspect possessing heroin near elementary school

2:56 Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens Pause

1:26 Raw video: Fight that ended in death of Dominique Horton

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester

1:01 Columbus attorney says police have 'weak' case against suspect in 12th Street armed robbery

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier