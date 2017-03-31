Columbus student arrested after striking teacher with door, police say

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Richards Middle School Thursday morning after he allegedly struck a teacher with a door, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
He was charged with simple battery and disrupting a public school. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Saturday in Juvenile Court.
Authorities said they were called to 2892 Edgewood Road around 11:05 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident.
It was reported that a 14-year-old struck a teacher with the door, shoving her into a wall. No further details about the incident were released, but authorities stated that the student has been disciplined this year for other behavioral issues.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
