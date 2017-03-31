Crime

March 31, 2017 11:07 AM

Columbus student arrested after striking teacher with door, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Richards Middle School Thursday morning after he allegedly struck a teacher with a door, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.

He was charged with simple battery and disrupting a public school. His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Saturday in Juvenile Court.

Authorities said they were called to 2892 Edgewood Road around 11:05 a.m. Thursday to investigate the incident.

It was reported that a 14-year-old struck a teacher with the door, shoving her into a wall. No further details about the incident were released, but authorities stated that the student has been disciplined this year for other behavioral issues.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

