Motocyclist clocked at 140 mph faces multiple traffic charges

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker Pause

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case

7:13 Georgia DOT gives update on I-85 roadway collapse