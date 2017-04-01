Motocyclist clocked at 140 mph faces multiple traffic charges

The Georgia State Patrol was waiting on Christopher McVay on Thursday, more than a week after he was clocked traveling 140 mph on Interstate 185 before crashing his motorcycle on Double Churches Road.
McVay, 24, of Seale, Ala., was taken into custody about 2:45 p.m. after his release from Midtown Medical Center in Columbus where he was treated for a broken wrist, arm and leg after his motorcycle struck an SUV on March 22. He was charged with one count of fleeing and attempting to elude police, aggressive driving, reckless driving and speeding. McVay was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and released after posting bonds totaling $19,200.
Sgt. Darryl Irvin said trooper Charles Holloway was checking traffic on I-185 about 9:15 p.m. when he clocked McVay and two other cyclists speeding in the northbound lane of Interstate 185. As they whizzed by in a blur, Holloway attempted to stop them in his 2014 Dodge Charger.
Holloway got close enough to the trio as two took the Airport Thruway exit but the third continued on I-185. “While on Airport Thruway, they split up,” Irvin said. “Trooper Holloway stayed behind the one he could keep in eyesight, which was McVay at Double Churches Road.”
Riding a green Kawasaki, McVay struck the rear of a Toyota 4 Runner as the driver tried to make a left turn from Double Churches Road. McVay sustained broken bones in the crash. “He’s going to be out of commission but nothing life threatening,” Irvin said.
The driver of the Toyota wasn’t injured.
McVay also was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence and having no valid insurance.
During the pursuit of McVay, Holloway did everything to keep the motorcycle in sight. The Dodge Charger’s top speed is about 140 to 145 mph.
“Trooper Holloway is a heck of a driver,” Irvin said. “He is very good.”
Irvin said the investigation into the chase continues.
“They were like Indy cars, the way it sounded on the video camera,” he said.
