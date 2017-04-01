Three men face pandering charges after undercover operation on Airport Thruway

Three men accused of seeking sex from an undercover police officer were charged with pandering Friday during an operation on Airport Thruway, Columbus police said.
They were identified as Michael Dixon, 53, Adan Sanches, 21, and Gregory Merkel, 27. Each was charged with one count of pandering and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. Officials said all three were released on bond.
The arrests were part of an operation by the Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police Department on Airport Thruway at Armour Road. Police said Sanches of Phenix City and Merkel of Columbus each agreed to perform a sexual act with an undercover police officer for $150. Dixon of Columbus agreed to engage in a sexual act for $50, police said.
Under Georgia law, a person commits the offense of pandering when he or she solicits a person to perform an act of prostitution on his or her own behalf or in behalf of a third person. It also occurs anytime he or she knowingly assembles persons at a fixed place for the purpose of being solicited by others to perform an act of prostitution.
