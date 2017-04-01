Woman faces assault charge after shooting on Fleming Avenue

A dispute on Fleming Avenue has left a woman shot in the right arm and another charged with assault, Columbus police said.
The victim was taken to Midtown Medical Center after the 10 p.m. Friday shooting in the 900 block of Fleming Avenue.
Police charged Monica Clark, 49, with one count of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Clark is held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the home to check on a person shot when they discovered the victim.
