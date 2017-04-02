Police investigating case of counterfeit cash

Columbus police are investigating a case involving countereit cash.
Officers were call to the Circle K at 1645 Manchester Highway at 6:10 a.m. Saturday. The manager said a woman tried to pay for goods with a counterfeit one hunded dollar bill.
The customer left the store because she had to prepare for a yard sale but left her contact information with the store manager.
When police checked with the woman, she told officers that she and her husband had been given several one hundred dollar bills and now realized they were all fake.
Police took the fake money and logged them into evidence along with the bill from the store.
The case is under investigation.
