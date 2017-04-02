Police investigating case of counterfeit cash

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'