Man, 20, dies after shooting at Auburn apartment

A 20-year-old man died Sunday night following a shooting at an Auburn apartment complex on Bedell Avenue, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Authorities said Tyquavious D. Jackson of Birmingham, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:33 p.m. Sunday. His body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences State Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
Auburn police said they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Bedell Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. They found Jackson, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive on the scene.
Officials have not released any additional details concerning the shooting, but they confirmed that Jackson’s death is being investigate as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 334-501-3100 or 334-501-3140. Callers may also reach the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
