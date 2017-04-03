Man charged in 3 burglaries at Auburn apartment

A 21-year-old man was arrested following three burglaries at an apartment complex on South College Street, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Raymond Hill, the accused, was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property, first-degree trespassing, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500.
Authorities said they were told Friday that someone trespassing at a vacant apartment in the 1200 block of South College Street. They responded to the scene, where they found Hill.
Police said he burglarized the vacant apartment and two additional homes at that same complex between Friday and Saturday. The victims in the other burglaries reported electronics and more than $3,900 in cash stolen.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments